Indian stock markets dance to their own tunes

Investors across the world will be eyeing the FOMC meeting in the coming week for more clarity on the outlook for both tapering as well as interest rate timelines. While the Fed's planned reduction of bond purchases has garnered much of the focus this year, their view on interest rates may give new information that may move markets world over. However, it is widely assumed that policymakers would take fresh developments in inflation and the intensity of the delta variant into account before announcing tapering plans. Therefore, traders are suggested to refrain from taking aggressive bets owing to probability of unanticipated whipsaw movements. Nifty50 closed the week at 17585.15, up by 1.24%.