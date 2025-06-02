It will be tougher to generate market-beating returns over medium term, says ICICI Pru AMC's Shah
Dipti Sharma 10 min read 02 Jun 2025, 05:35 AM IST
Summary
It will be tougher to generate alpha or excess returns over an underlying benchmark over the medium term, says Shah
The Indian market is entering a phase of subdued returns over the medium term as it will be tougher to generate alpha or excess returns over an underlying benchmark, according to Anand Shah of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co.
