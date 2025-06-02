What kind of returns do you expect from Nifty 50?

Over the 15-year period from 2010 to 2025, GDP growth has averaged around 11.3%, with NSE 500 earnings growing at about 11.6%. While stock performance has been notably strong in the last four years, over the full period, NSE 500 returns have broadly tracked earnings, averaging close to 11%. So, I think the market’s long-term growth links closely to nominal GDP and profit growth. EPS (earnings per share) growth is key, and I expect it to be around 11 to 12% at most, which will be reflected in the broader market.