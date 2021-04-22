Indian stock markets fall at open as covid cases continue to climb

"Domestic equities do not look to be encouraging as of now. A persistent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country and enhanced mobility restrictions imposed by a number of states are expected to remain as key drags for the market. This has certainly started posing as a big threat for corporate earnings recovery. Notably, the possibility of supply disruption and increased COVID-19 cases in the hinterland area can further hurt economic momentum," said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.