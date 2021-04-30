Indian stock markets find domestic support amid exodus of global funds

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The world's worst coronavirus outbreak in India has triggered an exodus of global funds from the nation $2.75 trillion equity markets this month. Still, the benchmark index is on course for its best weekly advance since early February, thanks to local help.

The benchmark Sensex index added almost 4% this week through Thursday, even as a total of 18.38 million virus cases make India the second-worst afflicted country globally. Brokerage CLSA expects daily virus cases to peak in June, analysts wrote in a note dated April 28.

"Domestic buying can be attributed to the investors, as well as the fund managers, taking a call that the virus situation may not turn out to be as bad for the economy as in the previous wave," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities Ltd.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

