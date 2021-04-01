Indian stock markets gain 1% as March GST collection at record high

"The healthy GST collections in the month of March 2021, along with the additional devolution of Rs. 45,000 crores to the state governments for the just-concluded fiscal, confirm our view that the tax revenues in FY2021 have exceeded the RE. As a result, we continue to expect the GoI's fiscal deficit to undershoot the FY2021 RE of Rs. 18.5 trillion, suggesting ample cash balances at the start of FY2022," ratings agency Icra said.