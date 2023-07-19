Markets hit new record, Sensex closes above 67,000 mark1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 09:32 PM IST
Sensex scaled a record high of 67171.38, before closing at 67097.44, up 0.45%. Nifty also rose to record highs of 19851.70 during the day and closed at 19833.15, with gains of 0.42%.
NEW DELHI : Indian stock markets continued their rally for the fifth straight session as benchmark indices marked fresh record highs on Wednesday. The Sensex breached the 67000-mark and Nifty crossed the 19800 level.
