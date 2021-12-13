Indian stock markets likely to be firm; Vedanta, ONGC in focus

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
MUMBAI: Indian stock markets will likely trade firm on Monday, with the SGX Nifty futures indicating a positive start for domestic benchmark indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex closed at 58,786.67, down 20.46 points, or 0.03%, and the Nifty was at 17,511.30, down 5.55 points.
Investors will react to IIP data released on Friday. Industrial growth printed at a stable yet tepid 3.2% in October, with the festive season boost being negated by the supply side issues afflicting the auto sector, as well as a higher base. The disaggregated data does not provide convincing signals of the recovery becoming durable and broad-basing further, with capital goods and consumer durables reporting a year-on-year contraction in October, said economists.
ONGC is seeking a minimum price of $3.5-$4 for the natural gas it plans to produce from coal seams in Jharkhand and a field in Tripura. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has issued separate tenders seeking buyers of 0.02 million standard cubic meters per day of coal-bed methane (CBM) it plans to produce from the North Karanpura CBM block in Jharkhand and 0.1 mmscmd from Khubal field in Tripura.
Vedanta has approved an interim dividend of ₹13.50 a share, totaling ₹5,019 crore, according to an exchange filing Saturday. The move comes after its cash-rich unit Hindustan Zinc Ltd. announced a payout of $1 billion earlier this week. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is December 18, 2021.
In primary markets, Tega Industries will make stock markets debut today.
Asian stocks crept higher on Monday as investors prepared to tiptoe through a minefield of 17 central bank meetings this week and the likely early end to U.S. policy stimulus.
Omicron remained a concern with British Prime Minster Boris Johnson warning of a "tidal wave" of new cases of the coronavirus variant, though markets are still counting on vaccines to limit the economic fallout.
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to signal a faster tapering of asset buying this week, and thus an earlier start to rate hikes. It will also update the dot plots for rates over the next couple of years.