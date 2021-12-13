Indian stock markets likely to be firm; Vedanta, ONGC in focus

Investors will react to IIP data released on Friday. Industrial growth printed at a stable yet tepid 3.2% in October, with the festive season boost being negated by the supply side issues afflicting the auto sector, as well as a higher base. The disaggregated data does not provide convincing signals of the recovery becoming durable and broad-basing further, with capital goods and consumer durables reporting a year-on-year contraction in October, said economists.