Indian stock markets likely to be steady; Future group, Nykaa in focus

Meanwhile, back home, independent directors of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) have again asked the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to revoke its approval of a 2019 deal between a group company and Amazon.com Inc., alleging that the US retail giant hid facts from the regulator. The directors have alleged that Amazon obtained CCI's approval for its ₹1,431 crore investment in Future Coupons Pvt. Ltd (FCPL), for a 49% stake by making “deliberate misrepresentations" and “actively misleading" the antitrust watchdog.