Indian stock markets may continue to consolidate ahead of US Fed meet outcome

Private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Tuesday said that the mutual due diligence for its deal with Clix Group is “substantially complete". “We wish to inform that the mutual due diligence is substantially complete, and the parties are in discussions on the next steps," the bank said in a regulatory filing. The bank has shortlisted three firms for a valuation exercise and is likely to finalise one over the next week, said a person aware of the matter.