Indian stock markets may edge higher; Reliance, financial stocks in focus

MUMBAI: Indian equities will likely trade higher on Tuesday, driven by gains in global global peers. The SGX Nifty futures rose in early deals today, suggesting a strong start to benchmark indices.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex had ended at 37,934.73, down 194.17 or 0.51% and the Nifty had closed at 11,131.80, down 62.35 or 0.56%.

Asian markets were higher as prospects of endless stimulus allowed shares to shake off coronavirus concerns and Sino-US tensions to make early gains.

Gold rocketed to a record peak at $1,975 on Tuesday while the US dollar plumbed two-year lows as investors wagered the Federal Reserve would reaffirm its super-easy policy outlook this week, and a tolerance for higher inflation.

Investors took comfort from the prospect of yet more fiscal spending and endless cheap liquidity, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell expected to sound reassuringly accommodative after a policy meeting on Wednesday.

Back home, shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will be in focus today as the oil-to-telecom conglomerate is close to buying Future Group’s retail assets for ₹24,000-27,000 crore to bolster its position in India’s retail segment, according to a Mint report. The estimated deal value includes the liabilities of Future Group that Reliance plans to absorb.

Investment banks Citigroup, Edelweiss, SBI Capital Markets, Credit Suisse and Deloitte are in the running to be the pre-IPO adviser to Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) for what is likely to be the biggest such share sale in India.

State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday said its holding in Yes Bank has shrunk to to 30% after the follow on public offer (FPO). Prior to the FPO, SBI holding in Yes Bank was at 48.21%.

Mahindra Finance said its ₹3,088.82 crore rights issue will open for subscription on July 28.

Nestle India, UltraTech Cement, IDBI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Hexaware, among others, will announce their June quarter results today.

In other asset class, the dollar has been falling almost across the board in recent days, reaching a two-year trough on a basket of currencies at 93.416. It in turn breached major chart support around 93.96/88, a bearish development that opens the way to at least 93.19 and 92.24.

The euro was up at $1.1766, having hit its highest since late 2008 at $1.1781, while the dollar touched its lowest against the Swiss franc since mid-2015.

The trend reversal in the dollar combined with the uncertainty over covid-19 and the prevalence of negative real bond yields lit a fire under precious metals.

Gold flew to $1,975 an ounce on Tuesday having climbed $160 in just six sessions. Silver put on another 5% to reach $25.81, its highest since April 2013, and a gain of almost a third in seven sessions.

Oil prices also tend to benefit from a falling dollar but have been hampered by worries about demand as countries impose more travel restrictions.

Brent crude futures edged up 20 cents to $43.61 a barrel, while U.S. crude firmed 12 cents to $41.72.

Reuters contributed to the story.

