Indian stock markets may edge higher Tuesday; auto stocks, Glenmark in focus

MUMBAI: Indian equities are likely to edge higher on Tuesday following global cues while investors will also react to India's gross domestic product (GDP) data for the second quarter, released late last week. SGX Nifty futures suggest a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex closed at 44,149.72, down 110.02 points or 0.25%. The Nifty closed at 12,968.95, down 18.05 points or 0.14%. Markets were shut on Monday.

The Indian economy appeared to be pulling out of a record slump caused by the covid-induced lockdown, with output shrinking at a slower pace of 7.5% in the September quarter (Q2), but the two straight quarters of contraction means the economy has entered a recession.

Asian stock markets were higher on Tuesday even as Wall Street dipped overnight as investors locked in profits at the end of a record-breaking month while staying upbeat about the prospect of a covid-19 vaccine fuelling gains into next year.

Wall Street's weakness on Monday was driven partly by a rebalancing of portfolios, analysts said, as investors cashed in on gains after a strong month punctuated by updates of covid-19 vaccines progressing and hopes of a swift economic rebound next year.

Moderna Inc has applied for US emergency authorisation for its covid-19 vaccine after full results from a late-stage study showed it was 94.1% effective with no serious safety concerns.

Among stocks, auto manufacturing companies will be in focus as they will declare their monthly sales data for November.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd will divest some of its anti-allergy medicine brands in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd for an undisclosed amount, the two companies said in a statement late on Saturday.

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s roads-to-mining group has indicated that it can improve on its ₹33,000 crore takeover offer for collapsed housing lender Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) and has sought forfeiture of deposits of bidders seeking to vitiate auction by questioning maximum recovery of public money.

The dollar on Monday rebounded from its lowest level in 2.5 years, with investors worried about weakening US economic data and the absence of any traction on another stimulus package. Data showed contracts to buy US previously owned homes fell for a second straight month in October.

Oil prices fell on uncertainty about whether the world's major oil producers would agree to extend its deep output cuts at talks this week.

Reuters contributed to the story.

