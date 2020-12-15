Indian stock markets may open flat; Kotak Bank in focus

MUMBAI: Indian equity markets may open flat on Tuesday and are likely to remain volatile during the day tracking muted trade in SGX Nifty and mixed cues from global markets.

SGX Nifty was trading 0.2% lower on early morning. Indian markets on Monday closed at a fresh record high. The benchmark Sensex rose 0.34% to close at 46253.46 points, while Nifty gained 0.33% to 13558.15 points.

Retail inflation slowed to a three month low at 6.93% in November as vegetable prices eased, data released by the statistics department on Monday showed.

Analysts said RBI is unlikely to cut interest rates anytime soon as inflation still remains well above the upper limit of its tolerance level of 6%.

“Abundant liquidity, positive global cues and sustained economic recovery continues to provides support to the market momentum. Vaccine rollout, Brexit talks and hopes of US stimulus could keep the sentiments buoyant. Investors would react to the India’s inflation data on Tuesday and would track US Fed Policy meet due on Thursday", said Motilal Oswal in a note.

On global front, Asian stocks came under pressure on Tuesday following a mixed Wall Street session, as concerns about increasing covid-19 deaths, infections and lockdowns overshadowed optimism about the start of coronavirus vaccinations.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.12% in early trading while Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.13%.

Among US markets, S&P 500 closed down 0.4%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high but fell back 0.6% for the day.

Investors will keenly watch the Federal Reserve meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, with markets widely expecting fresh guidance on its continued asset purchases.

Policy decisions from the Bank of England and central banks in Mexico, Switzerland and Indonesia are due Thursday. Japan and Russia announce decisions Friday.

On stocks front, Burger King India will be on focus after the stock price on Monday doubled on listing.

Kotak Mahindra Bank will be in the limelight after RBI on Monday granted approval for the re-appointments of Uday Kotak as MD & CEO, Dipak Gupta as Joint MD and Prakash Apte as part-time chairman for a period of three years, with effect from January 1.

Investors will watch Borosil Renewables stock as it launches QIP issue with a floor price of ₹133.19. This is a 15% discount to Monday’s closing price. The board to meet again on December 17 to decide on the issue price.

(Bloomberg and Reuters contributed to this story)

