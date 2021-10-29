Indian stock markets may stay under pressure; Zee, Vedanta, IRCTC in focus

The dollar was weaker, largely on losses against the euro, with the dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against other majors, at 93.381, just off its lowest level this month hit overnight. Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields were steady at 1.5677%. The gap between 5-year and 30-year yields was 79.2 basis points, having narrowed to as little as 73.4 basis points overnight, its tightest since March 2020, due to heightened expectation of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve next year.