One metric that illustrates this disparity is the Smallcap-to-Sensex ratio, a measure of the relative valuation of smallcaps against largecaps. This ratio, often cited by Richa Agarwal, Equitymaster’s smallcap editor, indicates overvaluation when it exceeds the long-term median of 0.45. For instance, in January 2018, when the smallcap index peaked, the ratio was 0.58, and the smallcap index subsequently fell 40%.