Indian stock markets set for higher opening as hopes of India-US trade deal rise
Summary
Nifty 50 prediction: Rising investor hopes of an India-US trade deal and the sharp rebound in the rupee may push stock markets higher
Indian stock markets are expected to rise on Monday, with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turning net buyers in cash over the past couple of days and closing out negative Nifty derivatives bets on Friday, according to exchange data.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story