FPIs net purchased shares worth a provisional ₹1830.89 crore, cut their bearish Nifty index futures and options bets as the rupee gained the most in over three years. The Indian currnecy closed at 89.29 against the US dollar on Friday from ₹90.25 on Thursday, thanks to Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) intervention in the currency markets, per NSE, BSE and Bloomberg data.