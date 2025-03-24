Nifty may face stiff resistance at 23600 this week

The total fall from the high to low is 4312.75 points. A 38.2% retracement of that works out to 1647.47 points. What this means is from the low of 21964.6, the Nifty rises first by 38.2% (1647.47 points) to 23612. If that's decisively broken, Nifty will aim for a 50% retracement , or rise 2156 points from the 4 March low.