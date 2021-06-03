MUMBAI: Indian equities opened higher on Thursday as the market widely expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to maintain status quo on key policy rates when it announces its bi-monthly monetary policy statement on Friday.

At 9.35am, the benchmark Sensex rose 0.64% to 52179, while Nifty was up 0.57% at 15664.85 points.

The central bank's six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to keep unchanged the benchmark repurchase rate at 4% on Friday, according to all but one of the 31 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Traders will watch for cues on extension of a bond-buying programme as well as for any change in language on policy stance guidance.

The began its three-day deliberations on Wednesday amid expectations of a status quo on benchmark rate mainly on account of uncertainty over the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, the fears of firming inflation may also refrain the MPC from tinkering with the interest rate in its bi-monthly monetary policy outcome.

"Domestic equites look to be good as of now. Notably, increased optimism about of economic recovery with continuous fall in daily caseload in second wave and improvement in recovery rates has already led domestic equities to new highs. Further, beginning of gradual withdrawal of restrictions by states indicates that economic indicators should start improving from current month," said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities

"Investors will continue to focus on trajectory of daily caseload and vaccination ramp up in the country in coming weeks. While domestic equites continue to look good, investors must focus on quality stocks with robust earnings visibility and margins of safety," he said,

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, expects overall structure of the market remains positive though intermittent profit booking cannot be ruled out.

"States have started with phased wise unlocking of economy which will help revive commercial activities. Hopes of further stimulus by government is also bolstering investor confidence. Thus, as the 2nd Covid-19 wave continues to recede in India and pace of vaccination picks up, we expect the long-term fundamentals to remain intact. RBI’s MPC meeting on Friday would be key", Khemka adds.

