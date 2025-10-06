Sideways trend could continue for several months, says SBI MF’s DP Singh
Dipti Sharma 8 min read 06 Oct 2025, 05:50 am IST
D. P. Singh of SBI Mutual Fund anticipates the Indian equity market will likely consolidate for the next few months.
This phase, where the Indian stock market mostly moves sideways without any significant swings, could continue for several months, says D. P. Singh, deputy managing director and joint chief executive officer, SBI Mutual Fund, which oversees more than ₹12 trillion in assets, including about ₹9.15 trillion in equities as of 30 September.
