Q 10) How do you view mid- and small-cap companies? Do you see any froth, given that most alpha seems to be coming from the broader market rather than large-caps?

Yes, there will be froth—some companies may have stretched valuations, even among large-caps, which we might avoid. But our focus is on good businesses with strong governance and management. Valuation is just one factor; we place greater emphasis on the other three. While we will hold some stocks, our core investments are in companies where we have high conviction, and we are comfortable holding them for three, five, or even ten years, confident they will become multi-baggers over time.