Indian stock markets seen choppy; Maruti, Tata Motors, Zee, telcos in focus

Tata Motors on Monday reported a 24% increase in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), to 2,51,689 units in September quarter of FY22 over the year-ago period. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q2FY22 were at 89,055 units, up 57 per cent over Q2FY21, Tata Motors said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}