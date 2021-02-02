Indian stock markets seen firm on budget optimism; banks, auto stocks in focus

MUMBAI: Indian equity markets will likely stay buoyant on Tuesday following the announcements made in the Union Budget for 2021-22. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex zoomed 2,314.84 points or 5% to end at 48,600.61. The Nifty settled at 14,281.20, up 646.60 points or 4.7%.

Budget 2021-22 was presented amid a challenging macro environment. Though there was no large fiscal stimulus, the absence of any tax hikes and better fiscal math provided comfort.

As part of budget proposals, the government on Monday announced that it will set up an asset reconstruction company (ARC) and an asset management company (AMC) to house stressed assets currently in book of Indian banks. That apart, it will also infuse ₹20,000 crore into public sector banks as part of its recapitalisation plans.

Reflecting a seemingly sustainable market recovery amid concerns oversupply of certain parts, auto majors Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, M&M, Tata Motors, Honda and MG Motor on Monday reported growth in their domestic passenger vehicle sales in January.

In primary markets, Indigo Paints will make its stock markets debut on Tuesday.

Asian markets were firm on Tuesday as global markets faced another chaotic week, with retail investors expanding their duel with Wall Street into commodities and driving up the price of silver.

Institutional investors are still digesting the retail trading frenzy that has boosted GameStop Corp and other so called meme stocks in recent sessions against their financial fundamentals.

On Monday, amateur investors who have been organising on social media sites like Reddit and Twitter, set their sights on silver, driving up mining stocks around the world and sending precious metals dealers scrambling for bars and coins to meet demand.

Silver prices rose 6.3% after reaching an eight-year peak during Monday trading, while spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,860.93 per ounce.

US stocks also rallied after last week's selloff fueled by gains in technology and mining companies.

The dollar index rose 0.37% against a basket of currencies to a six-week high of 90.955 in late afternoon trading, rising on the back of evidence pointing toward a stronger recovery from the coronavirus pandemic for the United States than for other countries.

US Treasury yields were pushed down by expectations of lower borrowing to fund economic stimulus measures after Republicans unveiled their counter proposal to President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan with less than a third of the funding.

The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 2.5 basis points at 1.0689%.

The two-year yield, typically an indication of interest rate expectations, was last at 0.1113% and traded as low as 0.107%, just above its all-time low of 0.105% reached in May.

Brent crude settled up 2.4% at $56.35 a barrel. US crude gained 2.6% to $53.55 as falling inventories and rising fuel demand due to a massive snow storm in the Northeast United States propped up prices.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

