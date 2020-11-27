Indian stock markets seen higher amid cautious trade ahead of GDP data

MUMBAI: Indian markets are expected to tick higher on Friday but investors may exercise caution ahead of the gross domestic data due later today.

SGX Nifty traded 0.54% higher in early deals. On Thursday, Indian equities staged a sharp recovery in the last hour of trade, with the Nifty ending the November F&O series near 13,000.

The 30-share Sensex index rose 1% or 431.64 points to close at 44259.74 points while the 50-share Nifty ended 1% higher at 12987 points.

Asian shares fell slightly in early trades on Friday amid renewed doubts about a highly-anticipated coronavirus vaccine and concern over the the economic fallout of the pandemic. US markets were shut on Thursday for Thanksgiving holiday.

Analysts says markets will scrutinise concerns over the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate, with results and methods used in their phase three vaccine trials under criticism from experts in the US.

The dollar index was near its lowest in more than two months, but moves were subdued due to the US trading holiday.

US crude dipped 1.71% to $44.93 a barrel. Fuel demand has taken a fresh beating due to renewed coronavirus lockdowns, but some oil producers have not been complying with agreed production cuts, raising concerns about oversupply.

Back home, investors await the September quarter gross domestic product data due on Friday. Analysts believe the economy to have shrunk but to show sequential improvement, reflecting recovery in economic activity.

A Reuters poll of 50 economists has pegged contraction of 8.8% and 3% in the July-September and October-December quarters, respectively, but less than the -10.4% and -5% predicted last month.

Mahindra and Mahindra shares will be on focus as it has acquired a 2.76% stake in TVS Automobile Solutions by subscribing to Series IV compulsorily convertible preference shares worth ₹35 crore. In a separate transaction, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Mahindra Holdings has agreed to sell its entire stake in Mahindra First Choice Services and Auto Digitech To TVS Automobile Solutions.

InterGlobe Aviation, promoter of Indigo Airlines, will be under pressure after brokerage firm Citi downgraded the stock to 'Sell' but raised target price from ₹1,300 to ₹1,400.

Indiabulls Housing Finance will be in after reports said that it has filed a separate writ petition in the Bombay High Court against the scheme of amalgamation between Lakshmi Vilas Bank and DBS India.

