MUMBAI: Indian markets may be rangebound on Thursday, with SGX Nifty indicating a flat start to domestic benchmark equity indices.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 37,871.52, down 58.81 points or 0.16%% and the Nifty closed at 11,132.60, down 29.65 or 0.27%.

Asian stocks were mixed on Thursday as fresh tensions between Washington and Beijing deepened investor concerns and overshadowed the boost to Wall Street from US stimulus hopes.

In the latest deterioration in Sino-US ties, the United States has ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, saying it was "to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information."

China has strongly condemned the move, with Beijing reportedly considering shutting the US consulate in Wuhan in retaliation.

Despite those geopolitical concerns, Wall Street still found some cheer on hopes for another round of US stimulus even as Republicans and Democrats remain far apart on how much to spend to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

Back home, Kishore Biyani's flagship company Future Retail Ltd, missed paying $14 million (about Rs105 crore) in interest dues on Wednesday on its offshore bonds worth $500 million due in 2025, which the company had raised in January.

Domestic pharma giant Glenmark pharmaceuticals said the positive outcomes from a phase 3 clinical trial conducted across seven clinical sites in India, where covid-19 patients administered with Favipiravir reported faster clinical cure and viral clearance as compared to covid-19 patients (mild to moderate) with routine care.

Engineering and infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) has reported a 68.7% year-on-year fall in net profit to ₹536.88 crore for the quarter ended June.

Biocon, HDFC AMC, Dish TV, AU Small Finance Bank,PNB Housing Finance and Bank of Maharashtra, among others, will announce their earnings today.

Specialty chemicals manufacturing firm Rossari Biotech will make its stock market debut on Thursday. The ₹496 crore public issue of Rossari Biotech was subscribed a whopping 79.37 times. The price range for the offer was fixed at ₹423-425 per share.

Gold surged to a nine-year peak, with prices up 22% on the year. Investors have flocked to the safe-haven metal as they seek shelter from a potential reversal in US equities.

Spot gold hit its highest since September 2011 at $1,870.01. Spot gold jumped 1.3% to $1,865.61 per ounce, while US gold futures closed 1.2% higher at $1,865.1 per ounce.

The Australian dollar rose 0.07% versus the greenback at $0.714. The U.S. dollar index is down 8% from its March highs and stands near its lowest level since 2018.

Brent crude futures slid 3 cents to settle at $44.29 a barrel. US crude futures settled down 2 cents at $41.90 a barrel.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 0.1 basis point to 0.597%, marking another day below 0.6%.

Reuters contributed to the story.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated