Indian stock markets seen steady; RIL, Nykaa in focus

The one-month lock-in period of Nykaa’s parent company FSN Commerce Ventures' anchor investors expired on Wednesday. Anchor investors are free to sell their shares in Nykaa from today. The only profitable listed unicorn’s ₹5,350 crore IPO was subscribed 82 times, while 4.5% or 21.30 million shares were allocated to anchor. Nykaa’s shares nearly doubled in their trading debut. It had listed at ₹2,018, a 79% premium over issue price of ₹1125, propelled its market value to more than ₹1 trillion.