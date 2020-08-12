Markets seen under pressure; Banks, financial stocks in focus

Indian equities are likely to be under pressure on Wednesday while trends in the SGX Nifty suggest a weak opening for the benchmark indices. On Tuesday the BSE Sensex ended at 38,407.01, gaining 224.93 points or 0.59% and the 50-share index Nifty was at 11,322.50, rising 52.35 points or 0.46%.

Asian stocks traded mixed in the early deals after Wall Street dipped amid growing uncertainty about an additional round of US fiscal stimulus.

Despite the mixed sentiment, safe-haven gold remained under pressure having posted its worst one-day rout in seven years on a broader lift in risk appetite earlier in the session.

US stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow snapping a seven-day winning streak and falling late in the session on growing uncertainty about a stalemate in Washington over a fiscal stimulus deal.

The Union finance ministry is preparing a cabinet note to seek approval for a ₹6,000 crore equity infusion into two subsidiaries of the National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF), according to a Mint report.

Among major companies that will declare June quarter results today are Aurobindo Pharma, Bharat Forge, Ashok Leyland, Tata Power, Kalptaru Power and NCC.

Private sector lenders ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC) have raised nearly ₹35,000 crore from institutional investors using the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route over the past one week, indicating that investors continue to be bullish on financial services majors.

The dollar edged higher while the euro gave up earlier gains on Tuesday in choppy trading, as risk appetite soured after the impasse in stimulus negotiations.

The Japanese yen was little changed versus the greenback at 106.48 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading flat at $1.3050. The Australian dollar hardly budged at $0.715.

The stronger dollar was no help for already battered precious metals. Spot gold prices fell near 6%, the largest one-day drop in over seven years and silver plunged over 15%, its largest daily drop in over a decade.

US Treasury yields jumped to one-month highs on Tuesday, a day before the government sells its largest-ever amount of 10-year notes. Benchmark 10-year note yields jumped six basis points to 0.635%, after earlier reaching 0.661%, the highest since July 13. They are up from a low of 0.504% on Thursday.

Oil prices fell about 1% on Tuesday after rising earlier in the session as hopes dimmed for a swift stimulus resolution. Brent crude futures fell 49 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $44.50 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 33 cents, or 0.8%, to finish at $41.61 a barrel.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via