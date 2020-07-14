MUMBAI: Indian equities are expected to be under pressure on Tuesday, in line with the global trend. SGX Nifty futures were down 0.6% in early deals, suggesting a gap down opening for the Indian benchmark indices.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex had settled at 36,693.69, up 99.36 points or 0.27% while the Nifty had closed at 10,815.20 up 47.15 points or 0.44%.

Asian shares traded on a mixed note on Tuesday following a volatile session on the Wall Street overnight, amid persistent concerns over the record number of new coronavirus cases worldwide and an economic recovery.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures lost 0.76% in early deals, Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.22%. The Kospi fell 0.5%.

After a strong start, US equities slumped when California announced it was slowing the state’s reopening, shutting bars and banning indoor restaurant dining in response to a surge in coronavirus cases.

A rise in tensions between the US and China over disputed claims to offshore resources throughout the South China Sea, with US officials saying China's claims were "unlawful", also weighed on sentiment.

The S&P 500 fell 0.94% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.13%, driven by declines in Amazon and Microsoft, among others. The Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.04%.

Back home, shares of Reliance Industries will be in focus ahead of its annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Wipro will announce its March quarter results today. Analysts will watch out for its new management’s strategy while margin commentary will also be a key focus area.

Biocon Biologics India Ltd will ramp up its capacity to produce itolizumab to avoid any shortage of the drug, which received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) last week to be used to treat critical covid-19 symptom called cytokine storm, Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said on Monday.

Food price inflation in June slipped to a nine-month low at 7.87% as temporary supply constraints due to the nationwide lockdown eased while headline retail inflation at 6.09% released after a gap of two months came surprisingly higher than the pre-coronavirus print of 5.84% for March.

The dollar edged lower as investors looked to corporate earnings and upcoming retail data to gauge whether guarded optimism on the US economic outlook was justified. Spot gold dropped 0.1% to $1,801.30 an ounce.

Growing concerns over the coronavirus spread and simmering US-China tensions also weighed on oil. Brent LCOfutures fell 52 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $42.72 a barrel.

Reuters contributed to the story.

