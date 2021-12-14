Indian stock markets seen under pressure; Vedanta, Adani Enterprises in focus

Back home, billionaire Anil Agarwal's mining group Vedanta has withdrawn cases in the Delhi high court as well as before an international arbitration tribunal to settle a ₹20,495 crore retrospective tax dispute with the government. Post slapping of a ₹10,247 crore tax demand on UK's Cairn Energy Plc for alleged capital gains made on a 2016 internal reorganisation of its India business, the Income Tax Department had sought ₹20,495 crore in taxes from Cairn India.

