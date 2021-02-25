Indian stock markets seen volatile; banks, PSU stocks, Dr Reddy's in focus

MUMBAI: Indian stock markets are likely to be volatile on Thursday, following the chaos the previous day, with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) halting trading for four hours due to a technical snag.

Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening for domestic benchmark indices today. On Wednesday, in extended trade till 5pm, the BSE Sensex ended at 50,781.69, up 1030.28 points or 2.07%, while the 50-share index Nifty ended at 14,982, up 274.20 points or 1.86%.

Asian stocks perked up on Thursday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed interest rates will stay low, calming market fears that higher inflation might prompt the central bank to tighten the monetary spigot.

On the second day of testimony in Washington, Powell reiterated the Fed's promise to get the US economy back to full employment and to not worry about inflation unless prices rose in a persistent and troubling way.

Back home, a subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Wednesday deferred its decision on the emergency licensure for Sputnik V vaccine and sought additional data on immunogenicity of the vaccine from the applicant Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, according to a Mint report.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Centre has lifted the embargo on grant of government businesses to private banks. Taking to Twitter, Sitharaman added that all banks can now be "equal partners in development of the Indian economy."

With the lifting of the embargo, private sector banks can now carry out government-related banking transactions such as taxes and other revenue payment facilities, the Department of Financial Services said in a press release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced investment opportunities worth Rs2.5 trillion in the national asset monetisation pipeline outlined in the Union budget, through the sale of around 100 assets of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs).

In the global markets, crude oil climbed to a fresh 13-month high after US government data showed a drop in output as a deep freeze disrupted production last week. US crude recently rose 0.3% to $63.41 per barrel and Brent was at $67.31, up 2.97% on the day.

Gold prices struggled for traction as elevated Treasury yields eroded the allure of bullion as an inflation hedge. Spot gold dropped 0.1% to $1,802.72 an ounce. US gold futures gained 0.30% to $1,802.00 an ounce.

The dollar hit fresh three-year lows against the pound and commodity-linked currencies including the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars, which are expected to benefit from a pick-up in global trade as growth rebounds.

The dollar index fell 0.083%, with the euro up 0.02% to $1.2167. The Japanese yen weakened 0.03% versus the greenback at 105.91 per dollar.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

