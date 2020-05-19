Indian stock markets underperform global peers again today. What experts say

"Markets around the world rallied on the back of a positive vaccine trial in the US, because of which Indian markets also witnessed a positive opening. It later pared gains to end up by just around 0.6%. Although trial of the vaccine seemed to give positive results, the development of this is still in the very initial stage and is some time away from approvals and production. Meanwhile in India, confirmed infections crossed the one lakh mark, with no signs of slowing down. Additionally, with the stimulus measures seen to be inadequate to boost demand in the short term, Investors need to be cautious in this market, as the uncertainties still persist."