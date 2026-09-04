Pulse of the Street: US bond yields, interest rate jitters drag Indian equities lower this week

Domestic equities ended the week about 1% lower, as elevated global bond yields and expectations of tighter US monetary policy weighed on investor sentiment and foreign flows. However, both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 recovered marginally on Friday, snapping a four-day losing streak, ending at 76,515.43 and 23,897.70, respectively.
The 10-year US Treasury yield rose above 4.8% this week amid expectations of higher US inflation and a rate hike at this month's Federal Open Market Committee meeting, triggering heavy foreign selling in the first half of the week. Elevated crude prices, around $95 per barrel, and continued tensions in West Asia added to the pressure.