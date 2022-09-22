Indian stock markets vs US Fed: How to play the faceoff2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 02:46 PM IST
- Indian stock market investors can remain optimistic but be cautious since India’s valuations are on the higher side: Analyst
Listen to this article
Indian shares today in reaction to Fed's hawkish stance after the US central bank raised interest rates and indicated it would raise rate more often than markets had expected. The Nifty was flat in afternoon trade after being down over 1% earlier in the session. Overnight, the Fed increased rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday – the third such rise in a row, triggering a selloff in other markets.