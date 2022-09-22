Indian stock markets vs US Fed: How to play the faceoff

“While the Fed’s 75bp rate hike and reiteration of the hawkish message were on expected lines, indication that the terminal rate is likely to be 4.6% was higher than market expectations. US 10-year bond yield spiking above 3.5% and the dollar index above 111 are unnerving for equity markets. Now the market feels that the probability of a US recession has increased to 75%. In the backdrop of sharply slowing Eurozone and China, this is bad news for global growth," he added.

