Indian stock markets: With expiry on Thursday, expect volatility to increase

Reliance industries rights issue has opened and so has trading in the rights renunciation of the issue. There is a new development in the same which is being traded in electronic form and the premium is completely different from convention. In normal circumstances, the premium used to be a percentage of the difference between the market price less the rights issue. In this case the premium is higher than the difference. The same is based on future discounting of cost of capital. The rights issue is at ₹1,257 and the closing price of the share on Friday the 22nd of May was ₹1,432 implying a difference of ₹175. The rights renunciation/entitlement is trading between ₹215-235. Taking a mid-price of ₹225 it becomes a premium of ₹50. This is based on the assumption that if one bought the right and applied for the share, he would be entitled to all the rights of a Reliance share and would pay only a fourth of the amount. The balance amount would be paid in two instalments of 25 per cent in 12 months and 50 per cent in 18 months from now. This would effectively mean a saving on cost of capital of 10 per cent interest for an average period of 14 months of ₹950, amounting to ₹105.