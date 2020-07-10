Indian stocks markets seen under pressure Friday; TCS, PNB, Tata Motors in focus

MUMBAI: Indian equities are seen subdued on Friday in tandem with global peers. The SGX Nifty futures were down 0.6% at 10,775.30, suggesting a lower opening of Indian benchmark indices.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex had ended at 36,737.69, up 408.68 points or 1.12%, while . The Nifty ended at 10,813.45, up 107.70 points or 1.01% to close at .

Asian shares were mostly lower on Friday as a record surge in coronavirus cases and deaths in several US states stoked concerns that new lockdowns could derail economic recovery. Investors were also cautious, awaiting corporate earnings to gauge the extent of damage.

The US on Thursday reported more than 60,000 new infections, the biggest single-day spike in cases reported by any country since the outbreak last year. Death toll in the country rose by more than 900 for the second straight day.

That heightened concerns that renewed lockdowns could hurt economic recovery.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7%. Australian and Japanese stocks declined 0.4% each.

On the Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4% and the S&P 500 dropped 0.6% on Thursday. The Nasdaq, however, rose 0.5%.

Back home, India’s second-largest public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) declared its ₹3,688.58 crore exposure to mortgage financier Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) as fraud.

The lender also plans to raise equity capital up to ₹7,000 crore via share sale as it looks to strengthen its balance sheet.

Tata Motors Ltd’s luxury car subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a 425 year-on-year decline in its retail sales at 74,067 units for the June quarter. The drop comes on the back of the pandemic-induced global economic crisis.

Reliance Industries and BP India announced the start of their new Indian fuels and mobility joint venture, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML).

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported a 13.8% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹7,008 crore for the quar ended June.

