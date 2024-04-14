Indian stocks may be unfazed by Iran reprisal attacks unless Israel responds
Analysts say that unless the global crude oil supply is disrupted, Indian markets are unlikely to see any effects of the conflict
Iran's reprisal attacks on Israel are unlikely to significantly dent the Indian stock market unless Tel Aviv responds, in which case crude oil prices could spike on supply disruptions, market analysts said on Sunday.
