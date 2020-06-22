Indian stocks may continue to consolidate; Glenmark, Cipla, HDFC Bank in focus

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said it has launched antiviral drug Favipiravir, under the brand name FabiFlu, for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate covid-19 at a price of about ₹103 per tablet. The drug will be available as 200-mg tablet at a maximum retail price of ₹3,500 for a strip of 34 tablets, the company said. FabiFlu is the first oral favipiravir-approved medication in India for the treatment of covid-19, it added.