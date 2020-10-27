Indian stocks rally on MSCI move to revise foreign ownership limits

Mumbai: MSCI on Tuesday said it will implement changes in foreign ownership limits in the MSCI Global Indexes, which will contain Indian securities. It will implement the changes at the close of 30 November, effective 1 December.

Indian shares recouped earlier losses and were higher on Tuesday on hopes of higher inflows after MSCI's announcement to rejig indices. Analysts believe that the changes are expected to rope in billions of dollars in domestic stocks where the foreign ownership limit will increase.

Analysts expect big names that could see an increase in foreign ownership limit include Kotak Mahindra Bank, ACC, Adani Gas, Adani Green Energy, Asian Paints, Aurobindo Pharma, Avenue Supermart, Biocon, Britannia, Nestle, Tata Motors and Wipro.

Kotak Mahindra Bank surged 10% after this news. Other stocks were up in the range of 1-5%.

The MSCI move comes after depositories CDSL and NSDL in April increased foreign ownership limit for all listed companies to their sectoral limits.

"MSCI welcomes the recent disclosure of the foreign investment limits for Indian securities by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) & Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) addressing the concerns on the timeliness, quality and standardization of the data," MSCI said in a statement