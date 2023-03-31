Indian stocks soar as global contagion fear recedes2 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 01:10 AM IST
Large caps led Friday’s rally, with support from small and medium caps.
New Delhi: Indian stocks clocked their best gains since 11 November on Friday, buoyed by positive global cues and a rush of foreign portfolio investments. The BSE Sensex surged 1.78% or 1,031 points to close near the 59,000 mark, while the Nifty jumped 1.63% to close at 17,359.75, crossing resistance levels around 17,200.
