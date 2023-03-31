Indian stocks soar as global contagion fear recedes

Oil prices that had been easing, however, have been rising in the recent past. Brent at $79.20 a barrel has rebounded from $73.79 a barrel on 20 March, which doesn’t bode well for India. The rupee, however, strengthened thanks to gains in the equity markets and FPI buying. At 82.18 to a dollar on Friday, it was stronger by around 16 paise compared with 82.34 to a dollar during the previous session.