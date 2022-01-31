Indian stock markets broke all sorts of records in 2021. Frothy valuations and economic headwinds may cap further upside this year.

Expectations of sooner and faster rate increases from the Fed have sparked an early 2022 selloff in India, though so far the market has proved more resilient than in the U.S. The MSCI India has fallen 2.4% so far this year, compared with a 7% drop for the S&P 500.

But similar to the drop in the U.S., highflying technology stocks have been hit worst. Food-delivery company Zomato, whose shares had at one point doubled their July initial public offering price, has lost 34% this year. The parent of online cosmetic retailer Nykaa has fallen 22%. Even fintech company Paytm, which had a lackluster IPO, has fallen 31% in 2022.

The selloff follows an exuberant year: Indian stocks hit all-time highs in 2021, while IPOs—mainly driven by technology companies—raised record amounts of capital. Money is flowing into startups, too. Private equity and venture capital made a record $67 billion of investments in 2021, a 79% increase from the previous year, excluding real estate and infrastructure, according to a report by Ernst & Young and the Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association. The buoyant stock market has also fueled record successful exits by VC firms.

But even before the recent selloff, foreign institutional investors had been taking cash out of the market. And tighter monetary policy in the U.S. may drive more investors out of markets, such as India’s, that are already richly priced. Support from domestic investors has so far kept India’s market resilient. According to Credit Suisse, Indian markets are trading at around a 33% premium to global stocks in terms of price to earnings ratios. That remains around the top end of the market’s 10-year range in premiums.

But there remain pockets of opportunity that foreign investors are watching, given India’s still-underdeveloped digital economy. Google said last week that it will invest up to $1 billion in Bharti Airtel, the country’s second-largest wireless carrier, including a $700 million equity investment. The two will cooperate on areas from smartphones to the cloud. The U.S. search company had already invested $4.5 billion in Bharti’s bigger rival Jio Platforms, controlled by India’s richest man, in 2020.

India still offers many promising growth opportunities for investors, but they won’t come cheap. And given strengthening monetary headwinds abroad and Indian markets’ still-heady valuations, it might pay to wait on the sidelines for now and see if a larger selloff presents a better entry point.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.