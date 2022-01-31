Indian stocks still need to let off some steam

But even before the recent selloff, foreign institutional investors had been taking cash out of the market. And tighter monetary policy in the U.S. may drive more investors out of markets, such as India’s, that are already richly priced. Support from domestic investors has so far kept India’s market resilient. According to Credit Suisse, Indian markets are trading at around a 33% premium to global stocks in terms of price to earnings ratios. That remains around the top end of the market’s 10-year range in premiums.