It's a bitter time for sugar stocks, but these two are only getting sweeter
14 Jul 2025, 01:36 PM IST
Summary
Balrampur and EID Parry are defying the sugar sector slump through diversification, efficiency and flexible distillery setups, helping them protect margins and reduce their dependence on sugar cycles.
India's sugar sector is grappling with weak pricing, export restrictions, and an uncertain outlook on ethanol blending. As a result, most sugar stocks have declined, with many trading well below their recent highs. Triveni Engineering is down 31% from its 52-week high, Dalmia Bharat Sugar has fallen 33%, and Shree Renuka is down 42%.
