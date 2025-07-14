It's a bitter time for sugar stocks, but these two are only getting sweeter

In FY25, the segment contributed ₹884 crore in revenue, growing 65% year-on-year. However, it posted a loss of ₹58 crore, up from ₹35 crore in FY24, as the company continued to invest in expanding its retail reach and brand visibility. Its distribution reach has expanded 10-fold in the past four years, and management expects to clock more than 12% annual growth from this segment in the near term.