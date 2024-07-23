Indian tourism is booming. Here are three top stocks for your watch list.

However, Praveg's performance has not been as strong in other areas. Profit after tax for the quarter was ₹1.64 crore, 60.3% below the average PAT of the four previous quarters. The interest cost for the quarter was ₹1.66 crore, up significantly from the previous quarter, indicating increased borrowings. The company's ability to manage interest payments has also deteriorated, with the operating-profit-to-interest ratio coming in at its lowest in the past five quarters. The operating profit margin for the quarter was also its lowest in the past five quarters, indicating a decline in the company's efficiency.