Adani FPO: Indian tycoons bought shares amid short seller fight
At least two of India’s biggest business families participated in Adani Enterprises Ltd.’s $2.5 billion share sale, according to people familiar with the matter, in a sign of solidarity with Gautam Adani as the tycoon fights short seller allegations that sent the value of his empire plummeting.
At least two of India’s biggest business families participated in Adani Enterprises' $2.5-billion share sale, according to people familiar with the matter, in a sign of solidarity with Gautam Adani as the tycoon fights short seller allegations that sent the value of his empire plummeting.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×