Adani FPO: Indian tycoons bought shares amid short seller fight

The ports-to-power conglomerate, which has been on a breakneck expansion and diversification spree, has lost more about $70 billion in its market value since the Hindenburg published the report last week. The sell off pushed Adani Enterprises’ stock below the follow-on offer’s floor price. The share sale was then bolstered by existing Adani shareholder Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Co., which invested $400 million in the offering.