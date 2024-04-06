Indian vs US stock market: How Dalal Street performed against global markets in Q1CY24?
Indian stock market vs US stock market: On account of a strong rally in the small-cap and mid-cap indices during the January to March 2024 quarter, small-cap and micro-cap indices on Dalal Street have outperformed their counterparts in the global market, which includes Wall Street. The Nifty 500 index has risen to the tune of 6.40 percent in YTD time whereas the Nifty Next 50 index skyrocketed to the tune of 17.50 percent in CY24. The Nifty Small-cap 250 and the Nifty Micro-cap 250 indices have shown growth of over 85 percent and 63 percent for the past year, respectively but these indices witnessed zero returns in March 2024.
