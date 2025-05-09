India-Pakistan conflict: Dassault Aviation share price in focus amid Rafale’s buzz

Dassault Aviation share price is expected to remain in focus on European stock markets, particularly the Euronext Paris, amid rising geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. Dassault Aviation shares rose 1.75% on May 8 to close at €325.8 apiece on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Dassault Aviation is the manufacturer of the Rafale fighter jets, which were reportedly used by the Indian Air Force to conduct precision strikes on terror launchpads inside Pakistani territory.

On Wednesday, May 7, India launched “Operation Sindoor”, a high-precision cross-border mission targeting multiple terror infrastructure sites nearly 200 kilometers deep into Pakistani territory. The operation was executed without violating Pakistani airspace, showcasing India's enhanced missile and aviation capabilities.

Defense experts believe the operation leveraged the advanced capabilities of the Rafale fighter jet fleet, including Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missile systems. These reportedly included the French-made MBDA Scalp cruise missiles and India’s indigenously developed ‘Gandiva’ missile.

In response, Pakistan claimed its Air Force had shot down five Indian aircraft, including three Rafale jets. However, India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) has since fact-checked and debunked several such claims circulating on Pakistani social media, including the alleged loss of Indian jets.

Dassault Aviation Share Price Performance Dassault Aviation share price has delivered strong performance in recent months. The shares of Rafale maker have gained 2% over the past five trading sessions and are up 19% in the last month. On a six-month basis, Dassault Aviation stock price has surged 63%, and is up 65% year-to-date (YTD).

Dassault Aviation share price has broken out of a bullish 31-day-long cup and handle pattern on the daily chart on the London Stock Exchange, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“The base shows strong institutional interest with several candles displaying volume over 5x the 50-day average. The ongoing 3-day decline appears to be a healthy retest of the breakout level at €315. A decisive move above €325 will trigger fresh bullish momentum, with €355 as the immediate target. The structure remains strong as long as €315 holds,” Jain said.

Over the past five years, Dassault shares have appreciated by 350%, reflecting strong investor confidence and consistent business performance.

